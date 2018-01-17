Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: 'No Truth' to Reports Linking Star to Celtics

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

There is reportedly no truth to the rumors that link New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis to the Boston Celtics.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday on The Dan Le Batard Show (h/t Jake Madison of lockedonpelicans.com) that Davis "wants to make it work" in New Orleans.

Wojnarowski also said it would take a "drastic change" for the Pels to trade Davis and that they want to re-sign center DeMarcus Cousins as well.

The Pelicans may have no interest in dealing Davis, but Wojnarowski reported in December the Celtics have "remained vigilant" in their pursuit of him.

The whispers grew louder Tuesday since Davis and the Pelicans were in Boston to take on the Celtics.

Davis was dominant, scoring a game-high 45 points to go along with 16 rebounds in New Orleans' 116-113 overtime win over the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.

The 24-year-old big man is putting up MVP-caliber numbers with 27.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.

New Orleans has been up and down as a team, but it is currently sixth in the Western Conference at 23-20 and in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

Davis is under contract with the Pelicans through the 2019-20 season, with a player option for 2020-21.