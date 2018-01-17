Arsenal Transfer News: Juventus Reportedly Eye Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck Rumours

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil is reportedly a target for Serie A giants Juventus, while striker Danny Welbeck is wanted by Turkish side Besiktas.

Juve are considering signing Ozil on a free transfer this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Eren Sarigul of Turkish-Football.com). The Bianconeri are eyeing Ozil alongside a possible deal for Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen.

It seems unlikely that Juventus would sign both, since Ozil and Eriksen are similar in style. They are cultured playmakers who act as the chief creative influences for their respective clubs.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, Ozil seems like a more realistic target for the Old Lady. Not only is the 29-year-old out of contract in the summer, he is also close friends with Juve midfielder and fellow Germany international Sami Khedira.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Earlier this month, another report from Corriere dello Sport (h/t MailOnline's Danny Gallagher) stated Juventus would try to use Khedira's presence to help convince Ozil to move to Turin. The Arsenal schemer has been watched by Juventus officials Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici, according to Calciomercato's Jordan Russell.

Losing Ozil for nothing would rate as another blow for Arsenal, with the club reportedly set to see star forward Alexis Sanchez join Premier League rivals Manchester United during the January transfer window, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

Law also revealed how United No. 10 Henrikh Mkhitaryan could move the other way in the Sanchez deal. Securing Mkhitaryan would not only help replace Sanchez, but also offer Arsenal a safety net against Ozil subsequently quitting the club.

Like Sanchez, Ozil is one of the few standout players in manager Arsene Wenger's squad. The Gunners have looked ordinary without him this season, lacking ideas going forward. This problem was displayed during the recent 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Wenger has other creative players to call on, but Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi struggle to split defences and fashion chances as often as Ozil.

Losing Sanchez would also leave Wenger's men needing the pace and scoring potential of Welbeck. Yet Fotomac (h/t Nihat Emre Kocaaslan of Sport Witness) reported Besiktas want to take the England international on loan this month.

Welbeck isn't the most consistent in front of goal, so a transfer might normally appeal to Wenger. The Frenchman needs to be wary about thinning his options up front too much, though.

Theo Walcott has completed a medical and agreed personal terms ahead of a potential £20 million switch to Everton during the winter window, per Rory O'Callaghan of Sky Sports. There are also concerns about target man Olivier Giroud, who could be used as a makeweight in a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

If Sanchez, Walcott and Giroud leave the Emirates Stadium this month, Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette would be Arsenal's primary options at striker. It's why Turkish source Sporx (h/t the Daily Mirror) has reported the Gunners have blocked any loan move to Besiktas.

Arsenal's stance makes sense even though Welbeck has suffered two serious knee injuries since joining the north London club in 2014. When fit, the 27-year-old, whose contract expires in 2019, is a useful link player who also offers an aerial threat.

Wenger needs to trim his squad this month, while also adding fresh talent in key areas. Yet he must strike a balance and avoid letting too many useful squad players leave too soon.