Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly "pleaded" with his club to let him join Arsenal in the January window.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, the Gunners have held talks with the Bundesliga side about a possible switch midseason, with the striker said to be valued at around £60 million.

"Aubameyang is determined to move to London and has told Dortmund of his desire to go this month," continued Cross. "The Gunners do not want to pay anywhere near Dortmund's asking price, but the Bundesliga club are keen on Olivier Giroud, who they tried to sign last summer."

It's also noted Aubameyang is Arsenal's main choice to replace Alexis Sanchez, who appears to be set for a move to Manchester United in January.

The departure of Sanchez would leave the Gunners with a dearth of productivity, but it's in this area where Aubameyang has excelled.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The striker is a major threat to any defence, with his most effective asset being his blistering pace. There are few players in world football who could live with Aubameyang in a straight sprint, and he can be devastating when playing on the shoulder.

Where Aubameyang has made major strides in recent years is his ability to stick chances away.

As noted by football writer Paul Brown, it's not something the Gunners have up top currently:

Aubameyang is different in style to Sanchez, and while the latter is versatile in where he can be deployed, the former is at his best when used as a centre-forward.

Still, with such an impressive goalscoring record to his name, the Gunners will be desperate to get this one done. It appears Aubameyang is similarly keen.

Juventus Eye Hector Bellerin

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), the Spaniard is on the Italian champions' shortlist along with Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Bellerin is tied down to a long-term contract with the Gunners, although the team's continued struggles in the Premier League may prompt him to exit. Arsenal sit in sixth position in the top flight and appear to be facing an uphill battle in their quest to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The defender's new contract was agreed in November 2016 amid speculation Barcelona were keen to bring him back to the club, as noted by The Independent's Jack Austin.

While Arsenal have been a long way short of their best as of late, the right-back has been one of a few bright points, as noted here by OptaJoe:

Indeed, so much of the Gunners' best attacking play comes as a result of Bellerin's surges on the right flank. The defender is insatiable in his appetite to get forward, makes good decisions when he is in advanced positions and provides a natural width.

Juventus are a little short at right-back, with 34-year-old Stephan Lichtsteiner still their most dependable option. Bellerin would be a fine acquisition, although you sense Arsenal wouldn't be willing to do business for anything other than an extraordinary amount of money.