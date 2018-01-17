North and South Korea to March Under Unified Korea Flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2018

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 12: The Olympic Rings on the beach at Gangneung ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics on January 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

South Korea announced Wednesday that it will march under a unified Korean flag with North Korea at the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, according to Reuters Sports.

The 2018 Winter Games will begin on Feb. 9 with the opening ceremony, and it will run through Feb. 25.

The BBC reported the two nations have also agreed to field a joint women's hockey team for the 2018 Olympics, although they will compete separately in other sports.

The countries have a history of marching together at the Olympics, although they haven't done so since the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

North Korea and South Korea also marched under the unified Korean flag at the 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympics.

The neighboring nations have long had chilly relations since splitting during the aftermath of World War II in 1945.

