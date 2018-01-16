Roman Reigns Linked to Steroid Distribution Ring by Accused Dealer

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

A former gym owner implicated Roman Reigns in a steroid distribution ring that resulted in an investigation by the DEA.

Richard Rodriguez, who ran Iron Addicts Gym in Miami, also named two other celebrities, including movie star Mark Wahlberg. Apparent documentary filmmaker Jon Bravo shared a clip of an interview with Rodriguez (h/t Caylon Knox of Wrestling News Source).

According to the Miami Herald's Alex Harris, the DEA raided Iron Addicts Gym and arrested Rodriguez in February 2017. The agency said Rodriguez was part of a distribution chain that imported goods from China, manufactured illegal steroids in Arizona and then distributed them from Miami.

WWE suspended Reigns for 30 days in June 2016 as the result of a wellness violation.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri) reported Reigns had tested positive for Adderall.