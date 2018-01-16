Gambler Will Win $99K If Jaguars Win Super Bowl LII After Preseason Bet

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

If the Jacksonville Jaguars win the Super Bowl, one lucky bettor will come away with a huge payout.

According to John Breech of CBS Sports, a person placed a $990 bet on the Jaguars last February to win it all this year, with William Hill Sportsbook providing 100-1 odds at the time. With Jacksonville reaching the AFC Championship Game, the gambler is just two wins away from taking home $99,000.

The Jaguars are still the biggest long shot of the four remaining teams, especially with a tough matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Still, the odds have dropped quite a bit with them currently listed as 9-1 to win a title, per OddsShark.

Considering the organization finished 3-13 last season and hadn't had more than five wins in a season since 2010, even predicting the team to get this far was unlikely. Doing it five days after last year's Super Bowl is simply incredible.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is confident this bet will pay out after the Jaguars bring home the first championship in franchise history:

Meanwhile, a few bettors have even more on the line in the coming weeks with two separate bets on the Patriots potentially paying out about $150,000, per Breech. Those wagers required a lot more capital, with each costing around $50,000 for the initial bet.

With the Patriots line down to even money, this still represents a valuable ticket heading into championship weekend.