Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will be small home underdogs at the sportsbooks for the second week in a row when they host the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles have been home dogs in the postseason four previous times and won each of the games.

NFL point spread: The Vikings opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total was 39.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 22.7-17.0 Vikings (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

The Vikings are playing in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 2009 season when they lost a thriller to the New Orleans Saints in overtime with Brett Favre under center.

They got their revenge against the Saints at home on Sunday in the divisional round with a 29-24 win and now have their sights set on hosting the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota has gone an impressive 11-1 straight up in its last 12 games and 9-3 against the spread at online betting sites, with two of the three failed covers coming in their last two games by a half-point each.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philadelphia could not be more motivated as a home dog, with just about all of their players, coaches and fans knowing what the team is up against without starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Eagles themselves are embracing the role, going out and playing outstanding defensively in last week's 15-10 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in a nearly identical spot as 2.5-point dogs.

Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles also settled down in the second half and performed well under pressure, something he will need to do again opposite Minnesota counterpart Case Keenum.

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Eagles have won nine of the past 12 meetings with the Vikings SU, covering the spread in 11 of the previous 14 games between the teams.

Smart pick

It is hard to argue with Philadelphia's perfect playoff record as a home dog, especially when you consider Minnesota's past postseason failures.

While the Vikings pulled off a miraculous win over the Saints, they also blew a 17-0 lead and will obviously not be playing at home again this week.

The Eagles have a great defense like their opponent and will win for the 11th time in 12 home games to get back to the big game.

NFL betting trends

The Vikings are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games against the Eagles.

The total has gone under in three of the Vikings' last four games against the Eagles.

The Eagles are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in the playoffs as an underdog.

