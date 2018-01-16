Report: Mekhi Brown Requested Transfer Month Before Going After Alabama Coach

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

On the heels of a sideline outburst during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, former Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown has transferred to Tennessee State.

According to Mike Organ of The Tennessean, Brown was reportedly admitted into Tennessee State more than a month before the title game.

After being called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during Alabama's 26-23 national title win over Georgia, Brown "lunged" at Alabama assistant Kerry Stevenson, per ESPN.com's Chris Low.

Brown showed remorse for his actions after the game, telling Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, "I really felt like a jerk. That's not how I am. I wanted to win, that's what it was. I did something stupid. I could have cost us the game."

While Tennessee State has yet to comment on Brown's transfer, Organ reported he will need to meet certain stipulations to take part in spring practice due to the sideline incident during the Georgia game.

If he meets them, Brown will be eligible to play in 2018 without sitting for a season since Tennessee State is an FCS school.

Brown is a Columbus, Georgia, native who was a sophomore during the 2017 campaign. He was primarily used on special teams and finished the season with seven tackles.