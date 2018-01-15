WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 15

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

What should have been an epic rematch from SummerSlam 2016 between Seth Rollins and first-ever universal champion Finn Balor instead descended into chaos and madness late, thanks to interference from The Bar, Jason Jordan, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Sheamus and Cesaro hit the ring hoping to provide a distraction that would cost Rollins the match.

When they ended up brawling with Gallows and Anderson, Balor dove over the top rope and wiped everyone out at ringside.

Back inside the squared circle, Balor was set up to score another signature win over The Architect, only to have Jordan trip him up. Rollins broke out the Curb Stomp for the first time in two years (renamed the Blackout) and scored the pinfall victory.

After the match, announcers Corey Graves, Tom Phillips and Booker T put over the fact that the referee had counted three when Balor had Rollins pinned earlier in the match and that The Balor Club has a legitimate gripe against the official.

Result

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor

Grade

A

Analysis

There are so many moving, warring pieces on Raw right now that for the company to bring them all together in a wild and chaotic fashion like this, during a strong main event like Balor vs. Rollins, is a testament to the often-maligned creative team.

It seamlessly weaved numerous stories over the course of one 15-minute main event and not only managed to have them make sense, but created intrigue surrounding the fallout of the referee's controversial three-count that should have earned Balor the win.

A great way to cap off one of the better episodes of Raw in months.