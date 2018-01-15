Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Enter Alexis Sanchez Race, Andy Carroll Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly replaced Manchester City in the race to sign Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez after the Citizens baulked at the cost of the deal. Elsewhere, West Ham United are said to fear Andy Carroll has become besotted with the idea of a loan move to Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports News reported Chelsea picked up interest in the Chile international on Sunday, the same day former Sanchez favourites City are understood to have pulled out after deciding the transfer was too expensive.

The Blues will presumably have to match Manchester United's offer of a £350,000-per-week contract if they're to displace the Red Devils as front-runners.

Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard appeared to sow some doubt on Chelsea's Sanchez pursuit, however, given how far outside the club's existing salary model he would sit if he were to arrive in January:

United manager Jose Mourinho reacted to recent speculation regarding Sanchez's potential move after his side's 3-0 win over Stoke City on Monday, per FourFourTwo:

"I am not confident but I am not unconfident. I am just relaxed.

"He is an Arsenal player, he can stay there, but I have a feeling he can move and if he moves I think we have a chance.

"Other big clubs are probably interested. Who knows."

Mourinho added it was "possible" a deal for Sanchez could involve a swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was left out of United's squad for Monday's victory over the Potters.

The other expenditure City reportedly refused to match was Arsenal's £35 million price tag, along with his signing fee, per Sky Sports, although The Independent's Miguel Delaney has said Sanchez would prove his value nonetheless:

ESPN's Mark Ogden confirmed City's withdrawal from the chase, removing one major obstacle from Chelsea's pursuit:

Meanwhile, Carroll is said to be interested in a prospective switch to west London after Chelsea offered a swap deal involving misfit striker Michy Batshuayi, per the Mirror's Darren Lewis.

Chelsea are also reportedly open to a loan move for Carroll, 29, while West Ham would prefer a cash sum for their injury-troubled frontman, who has missed the last two outings for manager David Moyes' side.

Antonio Conte's search for a tall centre-forward has taken him to London Stadium, but it appears the Hammers will be unwilling to budge unless the Blues alter their offer for Carroll.