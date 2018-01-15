Ben Simmons on Kyle Lowry Altercation: 'I'm Not Going to Take S--t from Anybody'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Ben Simmons' Philadelphia 76ers held off Kyle Lowry's Toronto Raptors, 117-111, during Monday's contest, but not before they were both ejected in the closing stretch for exchanging verbal jabs.

"I'm not going to take s--t from anybody," Simmons said after the game, per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic.

Sixers insider Jon Johnson tweeted "hearing there was an altercation between Simmons and Lowry in the hallway."

It appeared as if they were motioning for a potential altercation in the hallway as they were leaving the court following the ejections:

However, Simmons denied any extracurriculars and said "it's nothing," per Johnson.

Perhaps Lowry was frustrated considering he struggled back in his hometown where he was born and also went to college at Villanova. The Raptors point guard finished with 13 points on an abysmal 3-of-16 shooting from the field.

Simmons didn't play at his best either with 12 points, four assists, one rebound and six turnovers, but Joel Embiid led the way in the victory with 34 points and 11 boards.

Philadelphia is now 20-20 and one game out of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Raptors fell to 29-13 and still hold the No. 2 seed. Monday was the last time the two face in the regular season, so fans will have to hope for a potential playoff matchup to see Simmons and Lowry go at it again.