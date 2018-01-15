Manchester United Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted Henrikh Mkhitaryan was left out of his squad to face Stoke City in the Premier League due to speculation about the midfielder's career on Monday.

The player could be included in a deal to land Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez, with rumours of the Chile international's arrival catching the imagination of supporters at the Theatre of Dreams.

Jamie Gordon of The Sun quoted Mourinho before the clash with the Potters, with the Special One claiming the decision to omit Mkhitaryan was not a tactical call.

Mourinho said before the 3-0 victory:

"I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision [to leave out Mkhitaryan].

"I don't think it's easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future.

"It's best for him and us, while doubt is in air, to protect him."

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mourinho admitted the Armenia international could be sold in a deal during January (h/t James Whaling of the Mirror).

Mkhitaryan has struggled for game time at United this term, losing form after a promising second half of last season.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has achieved just 11 starts in the Premier League this season, and he could now have played his final game for the club.

Per Gordon, Mkhitaryan reported to the team's pre-match hotel with the squad but was denied a place with the rest of the side as Mourinho made his decision.

Former United captain Gary Neville has declared his surprise at Sanchez's link to a switch to the Red Devils, explaining on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football he believed the attacker would go to Manchester City from Arsenal (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Express).

Neville said:

"In terms of Sanchez, to me it's something that's come really late.

"Somebody in Sanchez's camp has given Manchester United an inkling that the door's open, that it's not a done deal.

"I thought this was a done deal to Manchester City, I think everybody did.

"I don't think anybody thought anything else than Alexis Sanchez will end up playing for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

"But, from what we hear, he's close to signing for Manchester United."

Chelsea could now contest Sanchez's potential arrival in Manchester, with Blues manager Antonio Conte keen to give the player the option of remaining in London.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported the Premier League champions will make a late attempt to gazump United for the attacker.



Per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City have reportedly ended their interest in the Arsenal player after becoming unhappy at the price to sign Sanchez in January.

Sanchez's immediate future will be decided in the days ahead, but with Chelsea entering the race for the Chilean, United might not be in the clear to cross the finish line with a deal under their arm.

Mkhitaryan does not fit Mourinho's requirements despite only being in his second year at the club, and he could be the perfect player to tempt Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger into conducting business.

The former BVB attacker has the skill that Wenger admires, and he would be given a prominent role in the north London starting XI if he departs Manchester.