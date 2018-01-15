LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Combine for 60 Points in Win over Lietuvos-Rytas

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

After LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball were both held scoreless in their professional debuts for Prienu Vytautas, the duo fared much better Monday in an exhibition against Lietuvos-Rytas-2.

LaMelo led all scorers with 31 points while LiAngelo added 29 in a 130-93 win over the second-level Lithuanian squad.

The game was the second of five Big Baller Challenge contests, a group of exhibitions set up by LaVar Ball with Vytautas against mostly weaker competition in Lithuania.

While the Ball brothers and the rest of the team struggled in league play Saturday in a loss to BC Lietkabelis, things were much easier this time around.

Vytautas was red-hot in the first half, jumping out to a 64-41 lead at intermission thanks to 60 percent shooting.

LaMelo Ball was especially impressive early, totaling 13 points and eight assists in the first half. He also added some highlight-reel plays with a circus-style layup and a buzzer-beating three-pointer:

The players showcased their athleticism in the second half, each throwing down dunks to help extend the lead:

The Ball-to-Ball alley-oop showcased the type of chemistry they had on the court, which was apparent throughout the night.

LiAngelo Ball was also impressive in the low post, scoring 20 points in the second half alone.

Vytautas appeared to embrace the fast-paced style that best suits the American family, which has been seen everywhere from Chino Hills High School to UCLA and now Lithuania. Although there was some sloppy play and bad turnovers—as well as virtually no defense—the strategy worked against the inferior opponent.

It might not be as easy against fellow Lithuanian Basketball League opponents, but this at least served as a valuable confidence boost for the struggling squad.

The team will have another chance to build up their stats as Big Baller Brand Challenge continues Wednesday with a matchup against Vytis, a National Basketball League squad. The next league game will be Sunday against BC Pieno zvaigzdes.