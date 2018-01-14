David DeCastro Calls Steelers Pregame Patriots Trash Talk 'Embarrassing'

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to be looking past the Jacksonville Jaguars before Sunday's 45-42 loss, and offensive guard David DeCastro was not happy about it.

"[The Jaguars] were ready to go, they were mad, they were angry, they had something to prove and they did it," DeCastro said Sunday night, per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Yeah, it’s embarrassing. It really is, man. It just blows my mind. They beat us 30-9 [Oct. 9], we played like crap and we want to talk about New England!"

Safety Mike Mitchell was among those discussing the Patriots prior to the divisional round, saying the Steelers would beat New England no matter where they played, via SportsCenter.

On Saturday, Le'Veon Bell also wrote on Twitter, "we'll have two round 2’s in back to back weeks."

"I don’t know what to say about that," DeCastro said. "It’s just stupid. It’s just not what you do. You don’t need to give a team like that more bulletin-board material."

Jacksonville—which beat the Steelers in Heinz Field in Week 5—jumped out to a 21-0 lead before holding on for the high-scoring three-point win. It was clear they took notice of what the Steelers were saying during the week.

"I was wondering why they were so confident," cornerback Jalen Ramsey said after the game, per Jeff Darlington of ESPN. "We stung their ass last time."

The team's Twitter account also got in on the fun, mocking Mitchell's words:

Taking things one game at a time might be a cliche in sports, but not following it was a reason for the Steelers' downfall.