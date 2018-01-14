Lakers Rumors: Gary Payton II to Sign 2-Way Contract with LA

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will sign free-agent point guard Gary Payton II to a two-way contract, The Vertical's Shams Charania reported Sunday.

The move comes after Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell reported Lonzo Ball was set to have an MRI on his left knee after experiencing soreness there Sunday morning.

Payton most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks. The team waived him in December after he appeared in 18 games over two seasons and averaged 2.8 points and 1.2 assists.

According to the Southern California News Group's Bill Oram, the Lakers also called up Alex Caruso from their NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Caruso and Payton will be with the team when Los Angeles plays the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Adding Payton gives the Lakers a little more flexibility if Ball's knee injury forces him to miss a stretch of games. Under the new rules regarding two-way contracts, Los Angeles can keep Payton for up to 45 days before deciding whether or not to officially sign him.

In the meantime, Payton can provide nice depth behind Tyler Ennis at the point until Ball is healthy enough to return. And if Ball's injury proves to be serious, then the Lakers would have little trouble going in a different direction to address his absence.