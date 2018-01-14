Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Battle Arsenal for Richarlison

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Chelsea and Premier League rivals Arsenal have reportedly approached Watford about signing Richarlison, according to Jorge Nicola of Yahoo Brazil (h/t Goal).

This isn't the first time Chelsea have been linked with Watford's attacking talisman. Back in November, the Blues and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur were warned off making an approach for the Brazilian forward by Hornets chief executive Scott Duxbury, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard.

The interest in Richarlison is understandable after the way the 20-year-old has taken to life in the Premier League. He joined Watford for just £11.5 million from Fluminense in the summer and has proved a bargain after netting five goals and supplying four assists.

His output has slowed recently as Watford have struggled after a fast start. Yet there is little doubt Richarlison is a burgeoning star, an attacker who effortlessly combines pace and power with natural flair.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The question is where would Richarlison fit in Chelsea's best starting XI? He often plays on the left for Watford, a spot currently occupied by Eden Hazard, the mercurial attacking talisman at Stamford Bridge.

Blues manager Antonio Conte also has wide forwards Willian and Pedro to call on. It's easy to argue Conte has bigger needs than adding another attacking midfielder, particularly after Chelsea have already signed Ross Barkley from Everton this month.

A striker with a scoring touch to compensate for the struggles in front of goal of Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi would seem like a better investment. However, adding another creative talent in Richarlison could help improve the supply to Chelsea's misfiring frontmen.

Even so, Arsenal would appear to have the bigger need for a wide player who can create, especially since Alexis Sanchez looks set to move on during the January transfer window. Sanchez, whose contract expires in the summer, is expected to join Manchester United, per Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester City are also keen on Sanchez, a player Conte recently talked up, telling a press conference he tried to sign the Chile international for Juventus earlier in his career.

Losing Sanchez would create an obvious void on the left side of Arsenal's forward line. It's a position Richarlison could make his own.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are already well-stocked enough on the wings to avoid getting into a bidding war for one of this season's surprise packages.