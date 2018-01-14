Ryan Giggs Reportedly to Be Named Wales Manager on 4-Year Contract

FILE - This is a Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015 file photo of Manchester United assistant manager Ryan Giggs, foreground, and manager Louis van Gaal, swatch the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Manchester United at the Britannia Stadium, Stoke on Trent, England. Ryan Giggs Friday July 1, 2016 ended his 29-year association with Manchester United, leaving the coaching staff at the fallen Premier League powers at the start of Jose Mourinho’s reign. The 42-year-old Giggs joined United in 1987 as a 14-year-old went on to play a record 963 times for the first team, mostly under Alex Ferguson.(AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Ryan Giggs is expected to be named the new manager of the Welsh national team on Monday, according to Sky Sports News, with the same source detailing the contract the Manchester United legend is set to sign:

Giggs was capped 64 times for the Dragons during his playing days but won more at club level. He has also yet to take a senior managerial job, having only assumed temporary charge of United in 2014 before working as an assistant to Louis van Gaal for two seasons at Old Trafford.

Given his lack of experience, questions will naturally be raised about Giggs' suitability to succeed Chris Coleman. The former Fulham boss left to take over Championship side Sunderland but was highly successful during his time on the international stage.

Coleman guided Wales to the semi-final of UEFA Euro 2016 before losing to eventual champions Portugal. However, Coleman couldn't ensure qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer.

It means the new manager will be left to rebuild confidence within a squad not lacking for talented players, particularly Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and Arsenal playmaker Aaron Ramsey.

It will be up to Giggs to get the most from key players Ramsey and Bale.Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Giggs wasn't the only former Wales player interviewed for the job. Ex-Norwich City, Newcastle United and Cardiff City striker Craig Bellamy was also in the running, along with Osian Roberts.

A report from BBC Sport revealed how "Bellamy and Roberts, who is the FAW's technical director, also had their supporters at Welsh football's governing body."

Giggs will now face the tall order of proving his doubters wrong while trying to make Wales a force again internationally after decades of overall struggle.

