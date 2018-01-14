Ryan Giggs Reportedly to Be Named Wales Manager on 4-Year Contract

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Ryan Giggs is expected to be named the new manager of the Welsh national team on Monday, according to Sky Sports News, with the same source detailing the contract the Manchester United legend is set to sign:

Giggs was capped 64 times for the Dragons during his playing days but won more at club level. He has also yet to take a senior managerial job, having only assumed temporary charge of United in 2014 before working as an assistant to Louis van Gaal for two seasons at Old Trafford.

Given his lack of experience, questions will naturally be raised about Giggs' suitability to succeed Chris Coleman. The former Fulham boss left to take over Championship side Sunderland but was highly successful during his time on the international stage.

Coleman guided Wales to the semi-final of UEFA Euro 2016 before losing to eventual champions Portugal. However, Coleman couldn't ensure qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer.

It means the new manager will be left to rebuild confidence within a squad not lacking for talented players, particularly Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and Arsenal playmaker Aaron Ramsey.

Giggs wasn't the only former Wales player interviewed for the job. Ex-Norwich City, Newcastle United and Cardiff City striker Craig Bellamy was also in the running, along with Osian Roberts.

A report from BBC Sport revealed how "Bellamy and Roberts, who is the FAW's technical director, also had their supporters at Welsh football's governing body."

Giggs will now face the tall order of proving his doubters wrong while trying to make Wales a force again internationally after decades of overall struggle.