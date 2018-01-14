Jalen Ramsey on Steelers: 'I Was Wondering Why They Were So Confident'

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

After the Jacksonville Jaguars' upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, cornerback Jalen Ramsey had some harsh words for his opponents.

"I was wondering why they were so confident," he said following the 45-42 win, per Jeff Darlington of ESPN. "We stung their ass last time."

The Jaguars earned a 30-9 win in Pittsburgh in Week 5 this season. The Steelers might have been looking past Jacksonville despite the early result, but the team apparently didn't pay heed to any disrespect.

"We don't give a f--k," he added, per Darlington. "We really don't care."

The Steelers provided as much bulletin-board material before this week as possible without even mentioning the Jaguars. It appeared all the attention was on the New England Patriots, who clinched a spot in the AFC Championship Game with their win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Safety Mike Mitchell called out the Patriots prior to Sunday's game, saying the Steelers could play them anywhere and "we're gonna win," via SportsCenter. Running back Le'Veon Bell discussed playing back-to-back Round 2 games on his Twitter account.

Even head coach Mike Tomlin had been talking about the rematch with the Patriots since late in the season.

However, the Jaguars ruined the plans by pulling off the upset in the divisional round. The visitors jumped out to a 21-0 lead and held on from there to reach the AFC Championship for the first time since 1999.