Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Offered as Part of Neymar Move to Real Madrid

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer Paris Saint-Germain Cristiano Ronaldo as part of a deal to bring Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu.

President Florentino Perez is said to be obsessed with signing Neymar and is willing to allow Ronaldo to depart in order to land the Brazilian, per Cadena SER programme El Larguero (h/t AS).

Ronaldo is having a difficult season at Real Madrid and has managed just four La Liga goals so far this term.

WhoScored.com show just how poorly Ronaldo is performing in front of goal:

Meanwhile, Neymar is flourishing at Real Madrid and has 11 goals and nine assists in just 14 Ligue 1 outings for PSG.

Opta also highlight just how smoothly he has adapted to life in France:

However, Neymar has encountered some difficulties and clashed with Edinson Cavani over penalty-taking duties. Cavani subsequently said that reports of a spat between the pair were "greatly exaggerated," per Ovacion (h/t Marca).

Neymar has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but coach Unai Emery has spoken about the speculation and said "these things don't shake us," per Goal's Dejan Kalinic.

Real Madrid have fallen 19 points behind leaders Barcelona and look set to relinquish their La Liga title. That could tempt them into spending big this summer, and should Ronaldo's poor form continue, he may well be deemed expendable.

Former Real Madrid President Ramon Calderon said the club leaking news that Ronaldo could be sold is likely to upset the forward:

The Portuguese star turns 33 in February, and Real Madrid may be looking for a younger option who can come in and replace their talisman. Neymar would certainly bring flair and goals, but convincing PSG to sell their 25-year-old star man after one season will be extremely difficult.

Offering Ronaldo as part of a deal may help, although it remains to be seen if PSG would be interested in the 32-year-old and if the Portuguese could be tempted into a move to the French capital.