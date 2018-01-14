Arsenal Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Move Rumoured

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund to replace Alexis Sanchez.

Sky Sports' Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has tweeted Sanchez is expected to join Manchester United during the January transfer window, but Aubameyang could take his place if the Gunners can seal a deal worth €60 million.

Balague also noted how Aubameyang was left out of the squad for Dortmund's game against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday, a fact confirmed by Bundesliga English.

Speaking after Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, manager Arsene Wenger told Sky Sports Sanchez's future could be settled in the "next 48 hours," amid rumours linking the player whose contract expires in the summer with both United and Manchester City.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

The Frenchman also made it clear the Gunners will need to replace Sanchez if the Chilean does move on this month. As replacements go, Arsenal would struggle to find a better one than Aubameyang.

A year younger than Sanchez at 28, Aubameyang is a prolific striker who can operate anywhere along the front. His pace frightens defences, while his movement between the lines would suit Arsenal's fluid passing game.

One possible issue might concern Aubameyang's temperament. He was left out against Wolfsburg for undisclosed "disciplinary reasons," according to BBC Sport. The report also detailed how the striker missed a game against Stuttgart amid similar problems earlier this season, as well as being dropped in 2016.

Paul White/Associated Press

If Wenger can convince himself Aubameyang can stay focused, he may find it too difficult to pass on a player he has been linked with as far back as 2013.

A motivated Aubameyang would add the goals and match-winning star power a struggling Arsenal squad will miss if Sanchez leaves for either half of Manchester.