Giants Rumors: NY Targeting Pat Shurmur; Mike Tomlin Vouched for Steve Wilks

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks are reportedly both "strong" candidates to fill the New York Giants' head coach position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Sunday, noting the Giants "could move quickly" if Shurmur's Vikings are eliminated during their postseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Rapoport also pointed out Wilks—who Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin advocated for in a call with the Giants—would be New York's first minority head coach.

It appeared as if New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was going to fill the Giants' coaching role when Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported "all signs are pointing to" the hiring on Wednesday, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday Patricia will "likely" become the Detroit Lions coach.

Art Stapleton of The Record noted the Giants were prepared for Patricia to go to Detroit but still called the news "a blow."

It is notable the Giants are looking at both an offensive and defensive coach in Shurmur and Wilks considering they struggled on each side of the ball on the way to a 3-13 season. On offense, they finished 21st in yards and 31st in scoring; on defense, they were 31st in yards and 27th in scoring.

Shurmur's Vikings were 10th in scoring offense, while Wilks' Panthers were seventh in yards allowed.

While the Giants fired head coach Ben McAdoo after a 2-10 start and have questions about 37-year-old Eli Manning's future after he was benched for a game this season, they are still just a season removed from an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance.

The new coach will also have weapons to work with when wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall return from ankle injuries and join tight end Evan Engram, who posted 722 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.