Report: Matt Patricia 'Likely to Become' Lions Head Coach Amid Giants Rumors

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have reportedly "likely" found their next head coach.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news Sunday, noting New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia appears set to fill the role.

This comes after Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday "all signs are pointing to" the New York Giants hiring Patricia.

Art Stapleton of The Record looked at the news from the Giants' perspective, pointing out it is a "blow":

Schefter acknowledged the Lions have to wait for the Patriots' playoff run to end before they iron out any contract details with Patricia, but there is familiarity in place considering general manager Bob Quinn used to be a "personnel man" with New England.

Schefter also highlighted the fact Patricia may not be the only loss for the Patriots' staff. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a finalist for the head coaching positions with the Indianapolis Colts and Giants. Meanwhile, linebackers coach Brian Flores is thought to be a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching spot.

Patricia has been on the Patriots' staff since 2004 when he was an offensive assistant. He moved to offensive line coach in 2005 before becoming a linebackers coach from 2006 through 2010, a safeties coach in 2011 and the defensive coordinator since 2012.

Patricia's Patriots have finished in the top 10 in scoring defense in 11 of the 12 years since he joined the defensive ranks. That would be a welcome change for a Lions defense that finished 21st in scoring defense in 2017.

Considering quarterback Matthew Stafford is just 29 and threw for more than 4,000 yards in each of the last seven seasons, the Lions could challenge for their first playoff win since the 1991 campaign if Patricia bolsters the defense in the coming years.