2018 Kentucky Derby Odds: Early Betting Lines for the Triple Crown Race

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby is now less than four months away, and the early betting odds on the Run for the Roses could shift after three major early preps are decided over the next couple of days.



On Saturday there are two Road to the Kentucky Derby points races, the $150,000 Jerome at Aqueduct and the $200,000 LeComte (G3) at Fair Grounds. On Monday the $150,000 Smarty Jones at Oaklawn Park also offers up valuable points toward entry into the first jewel of the Triple Crown.



In the latest 2018 Kentucky Derby odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, Bolt d'Oro is the betting favorite at +700 (bet $100 to win $700). The Mick Ruis-trained colt was the beaten favorite in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) where he checked in third.



A pulled muscle temporally knocked the talented colt to the sidelines, and he will miss his intended target for his 2018 debut in the February 10 $200,000 San Vicente (G2). The colt now is pointing toward either the $400,000 San Felipe (G2) on March 10 or the $900,000 Rebel (G2) at Oaklawn Park on March 17.



There are several promising colts that could cut into the gap in the early Kentucky Derby betting lines.



In the Jerome, Firenze Fire will be a short price in his first start since his seventh-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last fall at Del Mar. The Jason Servis trainee won the Champagne (G1) last October at Belmont Park to pick up 10 Derby points.



The colt is at +3300 in early Kentucky Derby wagering at the sportsbooks.



In the LeComte, the likely betting favorite will be the undefeated Principe Guilherme from the Steve Asmussen barn. The colt won his first two career starts by a combined 18 lengths and makes his stakes debut in the LeComte.



The colt is not yet listed in the latest early betting odds for the Kentucky Derby, but another big effort on Saturday will put him right in the mix among the top contenders.



Instilled Regard, who was second in the Los Alamitos Futurity (G1) in his last start will be a threat in the LeComte and is listed at +2500 on the early 2018 Kentucky Derby betting lines.



Monday's Smarty Jones gets the Derby trail started in Hot Springs. A field of seven will go looking for the 10 Derby points that go to the winner and serves as a prep for the Rebel and $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) coming up later this spring.



Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert ships in Mourinho, who was the runner-up in the Speakeasy and Bob Hope (G3) in his last two starts.



Other contenders include the Asmussen trained Combatant, who was the runner-up in the Springboard Mile at Remington Park, and the Todd Pletcher trained Navistar, who broke his maiden at Gulfstream Park in his last outing.