Real Madrid Transfer News: Mohamed Salah Dismisses Liverpool Exit Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has insisted he is delighted with life at the club amid speculation Real Madrid are interested in signing him.

The Egyptian has been sensational since his move from Roma in the summer, providing speed, creativity and goals on the Reds’ right flank.

Speaking with Soccer Laduma (h/t Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo), Salah was asked about speculation linking him with a possible switch, and he was quick to pour water over the rumours.

"Well, I have heard so many rumours it does not bother me anymore," said Salah. "But I have been treated very well at Liverpool and right now, I belong to Liverpool and I am happy at Anfield. Let us leave it at that."

CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/Getty Images

As noted by Kelly, Madrid have been tipped as possible suitors for the Liverpool No. 11 as he’s taken his game on to remarkable heights in 2017-18. Per TifoFootball, he’s made an extraordinary impact in such a short space of time:

Links to Madrid are no shock, as at the moment, there isn’t a squad in world football that wouldn’t be bettered by the 25-year-old coming in.

Pushed into advanced areas on the right flank, Salah has given many defences issues. His blistering pace means opposition sides sit deep, though he’s also showcased this season that he’s adept at linking play and thriving infield too.

Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

He’s brought a thrilling new dimension to this Liverpool attack, and there’ll be even more responsibility on him between now and the end of the campaign after the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Indeed, given the Reds eventually sold the Brazilian for £142 million to Barca, Rob Gutmann of The Anfield Wrap suggested Salah would potentially cost any suitors even more:

However, after seeing Barcelona spent big in the summer, then again in January and also be in such a commanding position in La Liga—the Blaugrana are 16 points clear of Real—the Madrid giants may feel as though they have to respond with a big summer.

The attacking portion of the team would benefit from some restructuring too. Gareth Bale has only just come back from injury and has perennial issues with his fitness, whereas Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have been a long way short of their best in 2017-18.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

As noted by Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, they’re being upstaged by some names who left the club in the summer:

Salah would be difficult to prise away from Liverpool in the summer, even for a club with a history of sealing big deals like Real Madrid.

Not only is he tied down to a long-term deal at Anfield, he’s had a lot of clubs in his career already, having had spells at Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma and now Liverpool. Some stability, especially in a side performing so well under Jurgen Klopp, seems sensible for Salah.

Still, as long as he keeps rattling in the goals, the speculation will continue to surface. And while Liverpool are one of the biggest football clubs on the planet, there’s something particularly special about Real Madrid.