Paige Reportedly 'Done' as in-Ring WWE Performer Due to Injury

WWE Superstar Paige reportedly was informed this week that she will not be cleared to return to in-ring competition, likely marking the end of her wrestling career in WWE.

Multiple sources told PWInsider's Mike Johnson that WWE's doctors will not allow Paige to return to a physical role following an injury she suffered on Dec. 28 during a live event match in Uniondale, New York.

It was initially believed that Paige had suffered a stinger, but further testing reportedly found that it was worse than initially expected, per Johnson.

Paige missed 17 months of action due to neck surgery before returning to WWE programming in November.

Per Johnson, Paige's situation is similar to that of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who retired in 2011 after suffering multiple neck injuries.

Upon returning to WWE near the end of 2017, Paige turned heel and introduced a new stable known as Absolution, which also included former NXT Superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

Paige has not wrestled since suffering the injury in December, but she did accompany Deville and Rose to the ring for a tag team match on the Jan. 8 edition of Raw.

The 25-year-old native of England became the youngest Divas champion in WWE history when she defeated AJ Lee in her debut match on the main roster in 2014.

Paige won that title on two occasions, and was also the first NXT Women's champion.

The Anti-Diva recently announced her entry into the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble at the Jan. 28 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but her status likely means WWE will be forced to find a replacement.

