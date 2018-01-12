Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Want Lucas Moura Loan Deal

MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to take Lucas Moura on loan during the January transfer window, despite the Paris Saint-Germain winger being linked with a permanent move to Manchester United.

French publication Le10 Sport (h/t Football.London's Rob Guest) have reported Spurs' interest, with the north London club having "'asked for information' about the player, including his situation at the club and what PSG would be asking for."

Guest also spelled out why it will be tough for Tottenham to convince Les Parisiens to consent to a temporary deal: "That could prove to be a big problem in a potential deal, especially as PSG need the money following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer."

Spurs' bigger problem may be the interest from United, with the Old Trafford club having already made contact with PSG about a possible transfer, according to Goal's Kris Voakes.

However, Sky Sports News reports the Red Devils have yet to firm up their interest with an offer for Moura so there remains hope for other suitors.

United may not have made a decisive move yet, but their interest in the former Sao Paulo star is well-known from long ago. In fact, the club bid for Moura three times back in 2013, per Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News.

PSG seem willing to let the Brazil international leave, with the Ligue 1 leaders omitting him from consecutive matchday squads recently, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

United may still retain an interest in Moura but could find themselves distracted by a rumoured pursuit of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez. The Red Devils are said to be "close to agreeing" a contract with Sanchez, whose Gunners deal runs out in the summer, per Sky Sports Italy (h/t Daily Mirror's Jacob Murtagh).

If Sanchez moved to the red half of Manchester this month, United would have little need for Moura. It would leave Spurs well-placed to secure a deal for a mercurial attacker who can decide any game on his day.

Still just 25, Moura is a player whose pace stretches defences out wide. His close control, powerful shot and trickery make him someone who almost guarantees flair in the final third.

True width is an attribute Spurs lack while Erik Lamela has struggled to come back from injury. Instead, most of Tottenham's supporting acts for striker Harry Kane are central players, such as Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

Moura would add different qualities to Tottenham's forward line. Talking PSG into a loan switch would represent an obvious coup for Spurs and provide a boost to the club's chances of securing another top-four finish.