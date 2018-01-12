Rodney Hood Fined $35,000 for Slapping Fan's Cellphone Away After Ejection

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Utah Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood received a $35,000 fine from the NBA on Friday for slapping a cellphone out of a fan's hand after getting ejected from Wednesday's 107-104 road victory over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Chris Haynes of ESPN passed along word of the league's punishment.

Here's a look at the moment that led to the fine:

Hood was not available to comment on the situation after the contest, per Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune.

It marked the second ejection of the 25-year-old Duke product's NBA career. The other early exit came during the 2015-16 season.

The Mississippi native is averaging 16.5 points—second on the Jazz behind Donovan Mitchell—to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 32 appearances this season.

Since he didn't receive a suspension, Hood is eligible to play Friday night when Utah visits the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.