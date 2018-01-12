Rodney Hood Fined $35,000 for Slapping Fan's Cellphone Away After Ejection

Rodney Hood Fined $35,000 for Slapping Fan's Cellphone Away After EjectionJanuary 12, 2018
Utah Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood received a $35,000 fine from the NBA on Friday for slapping a cellphone out of a fan's hand after getting ejected from Wednesday's 107-104 road victory over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Chris Haynes of ESPN passed along word of the league's punishment.
Here's a look at the moment that led to the fine:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Rodney Hood does not care about your phone 😂💀 https://t.co/NT0B6nJgo02018-1-11 01:55:46
Hood was not available to comment on the situation after the contest, per Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune.
It marked the second ejection of the 25-year-old Duke product's NBA career. The other early exit came during the 2015-16 season.
The Mississippi native is averaging 16.5 points—second on the Jazz behind Donovan Mitchell—to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 32 appearances this season.
Since he didn't receive a suspension, Hood is eligible to play Friday night when Utah visits the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.