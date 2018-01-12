Tristan Thompson Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Willing to Trade Center Amid Struggles

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson reportedly could be made available in advance of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, "Multiple NBA teams have cited Tristan Thompson as an asset Cleveland is willing to move in the right deal, such as one for the Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan."

The Cavaliers signed Thompson to a five-year, $82 million extension in advance of the 2015-16 season, and he churned out big efforts as a rebounder, rim protector and pick-and-roll partner night after night en route to the franchise's title triumph over the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson held steady in that role last season as the Cavaliers captured a third straight Eastern Conference championship, but his responsibilities have dwindled significantly this season.

Through Thursday's 133-99 loss to the Toronto Raptors, Thompson is averaging 5.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in a career-low 19.0 minutes per game.

He was also previously hampered by a calf injury that forced him to miss more than a month between Nov. 3 and Dec. 9.

If the Cavaliers want to ship Thompson to the Clippers in exchange for Jordan, it will likely cost them.

According to the Plain Dealer's Terry Pluto, "The Clippers would strongly consider it if the Cavs added the Brooklyn 2018 first-round draft pick that they acquired in the Kyrie Irving deal."

However, Pluto reported the Cavaliers "don't plan to trade that pick," which makes sense considering they need to avoid mortgaging the future in the event LeBron James leaves in free agency.