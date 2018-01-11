Adam Silver Explains Why Captains Picking 2018 NBA All-Stars Won't Be on TV

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday that the captains' selections for the 2018 All-Star Game draft won't be televised because "there was a sense from the players that it put them in an impossible position."

Appearing on NBA TV, Silver offered a complete explanation:

"Should there be a public selection? Yes, it would be more fun if we had that kind of draft. On the other hand, I recognize that in picking a team to perform in the here and now, it's a little different than drafting. There was a sense from the players that it put them in an impossible position, where they're picking one player over another—in part, not because they necessarily think that player is better than another player, maybe because they have a personal relationship with the player. Invariably, if they just did it as a pure draft, guys would say, 'Oh, I can't believe such and such was selected before that player'...

"The goal was to improve the All-Star Game, not put a cherry on top of the cake."

The commissioner's comments can be viewed below, courtesy of The Starters' Twitter account:

Unlike years past, the NBA will no longer embrace the East vs. West format for its annual midseason exhibition.

Instead, the top vote-getter from each conference will be tabbed as a team captain and be free to pick his team from a pool of starters and reserves.

However, the order of those selections will not be made public—much to the chagrin of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Washington Wizards point guard John Wall.

"We're all grown men," James said, per Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon. "It doesn't stop your paycheck from coming. It won't stop you from playing time when the season starts."



Wall, who has made the All-Star team four years running, echoed that sentiment.

"I think it should be televised," Wall told NBC Sports Washington's Wizards Tipoff podcast. "If you made the All-Star Game, it should be televised who is going to be on what team. I don't think you should call them and then wait until everybody sees who will be an All-Star. They should let it be known. We're grown men, like [LeBron] said. If they ain't pick you, they ain't pick you."

Starters and captains for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles will be revealed Jan. 18 on TNT.

As of Thursday, James and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry were the leading vote-getters for the East and West, respectively.