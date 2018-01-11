Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Jamie Vardy and Javier Hernandez Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly considering moves for Jamie Vardy, Javier Hernandez and Alexis Sanchez as they seek to strengthen their attack in January.

The Red Devils want to add some more firepower and also provide extra back-up to Romelu Lukaku as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is continuing to struggle with injury, according to Sam Wallace at the Telegraph.

Arsenal are willing to sell Sanchez if they receive an acceptable offer, with Manchester City remaining the favourites for his signature, according to David Ornstein at BBC Sport:

However, the Red Devils have offered Arsenal £25 million for Sanchez and are also willing to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Gunners, per Fabrizio Romano and Ed Aarons at the Guardian.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said that would be a great deal for United:

The deal may also make sense for Arsenal, but Sanchez appears determined to move to City and it may be difficult to persuade the Chilean that his future lies anywhere other than the Etihad Stadium.

Vardy is also a target but would cost United £35 million, making him the most expensive of the three attackers, per Wallace.

The England international would bring goals and has 10 for the season already for the Foxes. He would also be eligible to play for United in the UEFA Champions League.

Vardy has previously turned down a move to Arsenal but has said "that doesn’t mean I wouldn't look at another offer," per Matt Law at the Telegraph.

Whether he would be willing to go from being Leicester's first choice to Lukaku's back-up remains to be seen, and United may also find his price tag a little high, considering he is now 31.

United's third target is Hernandez, whom the Red Devils know well as he spent five years at the club before being sold to Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

The Mexican made a name for himself as a real goal-poacher during his time at Old Trafford, particularly as a substitute, and he was hugely popular among supporters.

Per Wallace, Hernandez is not wanted at West Ham United, while Jose Mourinho has said previously he would not have allowed him to leave United.

Opta show just how good his record is in the Premier League:

However, sports writer Adam Joseph feels that Hernandez no longer has the quality to play for United:

Hernandez has four goals in 17 Premier League outings for a struggling West Ham this season, and his future does look bleak under David Moyes.

While he would probably be keen on a return to United, it would be something of a gamble and there's no guarantee he could recover the form that made him such a hit at Old Trafford.