Copa del Rey 2018: Final Round-of-16 Results and Quarter-Final Draw Schedule

Barcelona booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 victory over Celta Vigo that secured a 6-1 aggregate win.

Ernesto Valverde's side join Sevilla and Espanyol who had earlier secured their safe passage into the last eight.

Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Real Madrid have also qualified with Alaves and Leganes completing the quarter-final lineup.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey will take place on Friday at 11:30 a.m. GMT/6:30a.m. (ET).

Here's a look at all the results from the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Round-of-16 Results

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Lleida (agg. 7-0)

Valencia 4-0 Las Palmas (agg. 5-1)

Alaves 2-0 Formentera (agg. 5-1)

Villarreal 2-1 Leganes (agg. 2-2 Leganes win on away goals)

Real Madrid 2-2 Numancia (agg. 5-2)

Levante 0-2 Espanyol (agg. 2-3)

Sevilla 2-1 Cadiz (agg. 4-1)

Barcelona 5-0 Celta Vigo (agg. 6-1)

Thursday Recap

Barca boss Valverde named a strong lineup for the visit of Celta Vigo with the teams going into the second leg locked at 1-1.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both started for Barcelona, as did Andres Iniesta, and the club shared their team via Twitter:

The hosts may have been expecting a tough test but took little time stamping their authority on the game and were 2-0 up after just 15 minutes.

Jorda Alba crossed for Messi to fire home the first, then the duo combined again two minutes later to double Barca's lead.

European football writer Michael Yokhin highlighted how Alba has shone since Neymar left:

The evening then got even better for Barca as Messi's superb pass to the far post allowed Alba to slide home and get his name on the scoresheet.

ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden was impressed with the Barca pair:

The hosts were now rampant, and Suarez made it 4-0 after just 31 minutes as he latched on to a poor pass from Sisto and fired past goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez.

Football journalist Rik Sharma wondered what new signing Philippe Coutinho made of it all:

Understandably, the second half was a much tamer affair with the game already won, and Valverde opted to make changes and give Gerard Pique, Messi and Andres Iniesta a rest.

Ousmane Dembele and Jose Arnaiz came on and looked bright, but it was Ivan Rakitic who completed the win as he headed home the Frenchman's corner late on to send Barca through in style.

Earlier on Thursday, Sevilla also secured their place in the quarter-finals after a 2-1 win over Cadiz, completing a 4-1 aggregate win.

Vincenzo Montella's side bounced back from their derby defeat to Real Betis at the weekend as first-half goals from Nolito and Jesus Navas were enough for victory.

However, it was not a performance that will have impressed their supporters too much, and several players were jeered, per Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge:

Espanyol were also winners on Thursday as they turned around a 2-1 first-leg defeat to progress 3-2 on aggregate against Levante.

Leo Baptistao and Gerard Moreno scored for Espanyol, with the game taking place amid speculation over coach Quique Sanchez Flores' future.

UEFA reporter Laure James said he needs to make a decision:

The win could prove to be Flores' final game in charge of Espanyol, and if so, he will leave them in 14th place in the La Liga table and still in contention in the Copa del Rey.