Daniel Levy Says Spurs Stars Will Stay as Harry Kane Transfer Rumours Mount

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has insisted the club will not be forced into the sale of their star players amid speculation linking Harry Kane with a move to Real Madrid.

Rumours about Kane have intensified as of late due to the England international’s exceptional form, along with the strict wage structure Spurs have in place.

However, when asked about potentially losing their star men to more illustrious clubs, Levy was adamant they wouldn’t be pressured to cash in.

"I'm 100 per cent confident," he said, per Lyall Thomas and Paul Gilmour of Sky Sports. "Every single player that we want to keep, I can assure you will be playing for Tottenham Hotspur next season."

IKIMAGES/Getty Images

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, Kane is one of a number of forwards Real Madrid have identified to refresh their options up top in the summer. Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner are also said to be under consideration.

The Spurs man has been most impressive as of late, though, as he continues to hit incredible standards on a consistent basis. Per the UEFA Champions League Twitter account, he’s been exceptional in 2017-18:

In the past, Tottenham have lost some key men in Luka Modric and Gareth Bale, with both of those stars going on to enjoy success at Los Blancos.

While Spurs received decent money for both stars, at the moment the club feels in a stronger position to keep their best players. In the past two seasons, the side has challenged for the Premier League title under Mauricio Pochettino and are clearly moving in an exciting direction.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Where they may struggle to match the elite clubs is in terms of the salaries their major assets are being paid.

However, according to a recent report from Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail, the London club are ready to offer Kane a new deal worth £200,000 a week, breaking their current model and making him the highest-paid English player in the Premier League.

Given just how much he’s improved in recent years, it’s tough to argue against the 24-year-old earning that type of money. Goal’s Harry Sherlock believes he’s among the best in his position in the game:

Indeed, while the intention will be there for Spurs to keep their key players around, those footballers will want tangible reasons to remain.

For ambitious young men, that’ll come in the form of lucrative contracts and success on the pitch in the form of silverware. At the moment, Tottenham aren’t quite offering either, despite the reports that the former may be about to change.

There shouldn’t be too much concern about Kane moving on anywhere yet, though, as he appears content in north London and aware how much good Pochettino is doing for his game.