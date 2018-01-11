Liverpool Transfer News: United to Rival Reds in Fresh Christian Pulisic Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Liverpool in any summer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the Unites States international has many admirers at Old Trafford. The Anfield outfit are also said to be ready to make a move for the 19-year-old at the end of the campaign.

In addition to the remarkable football ability Pulisic boasts, Delaney suggested "an extra angle is the view that talent could well make him the USA's first megastar in the sport, with all of the commercial value that will bring."

Delaney also said former BVB star Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be used as a makeweight as part of any deal. The Armenian has struggled at Old Trafford, and it's reported Dortmund are interested in bringing him back to the club.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

"Pulisic's potential value is seen as so high—both in terms of on-field and off-field productivity—that [United] would have to make a move," Delaney noted.

There's no doubt Pulisic is on track to become one of the game's brightest stars. Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl believes the teenager would cost an extraordinary sum of money:

That's because, despite his tender years, Pulisic would be able to add something to both Liverpool and United.

The Dortmund man is a unique talent. When deployed out wide, he's showcased the pace and flair needed to ghost past full-backs and create openings in the final third. Additionally, the USMNT star has also shown the technical ability and in-game intelligence to operate infield too.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

He's a crucial player for BVB, shining in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. Pulisic has also handled the pressure of being the United States' key man too. Per ESPN's Paul Carr, despite the team's failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, he was exceptional in qualifying:

Teams like United and Liverpool's interest in the teenager comes as no shock whatsoever for all the aforementioned reasons.

The Merseyside club has shown serious interest in the attacking midfielder in the past. In the summer of 2016, Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph reported the Reds had an £11 million offer turned down for the then 17-year-old.

As Bascombe noted, the American came into the Dortmund academy while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was in charge at Westfalenstadion.

However, journalist Roger Bennett relayed that United would also have a significant pull:

Dortmund will be desperate to keep hold of their star man, although they have set a precedent for letting their best players go for the right price in recent seasons. Last summer, they sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona for an initial £96.8 million. They lost the likes of Mkhitaryan, Ilkay Gundogan and Mats Hummels the previous summer.

Should there be a bidding war for Pulisic, the club that does get him on board will have secured a major coup. Provided the player's development continues as anticipated, the United States have a world-class talent in the making; it appears some of Europe's biggest clubs are buying into the hype.