Barcelona Transfer News: Basaksehir Coach Says Arda Turan Move Imminent

Barcelona midfielder Ardan Turan is on the verge of moving to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, according to the club's coach Abdullah Avci.

Avci said the deal will be officially confirmed within days and added that the club has wanted to bring Turan back to Istanbul for a long time, per FourFourTwo.

He said: "The transfer of Arda will be announced on Thursday or Friday. It hasn't been an easy transfer, Arda has been our goal for many years and I have to thank the president for this signing."

Turan's agent, Ahmet Bulut, said that the midfielder has agreed a move and does not want to hear from other clubs now.

"Arda has reached an agreement with Basaksehir and he doesn't want to listen to any other offer. He wants to go back to Istanbul," he told Sporx (h/t FourFourTwo).

Turan is yet to make a single appearance for Barca this season and has been offered to clubs all over Europe, according to Emre Sarigul at Turkish Football:

ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden said that no English clubs were interested in the 30-year-old:

Barcelona do not want to sell Turan on the cheap, however, and want €10 million for the former Atletico Madrid man, according to Sport.

The club are also keen to get him off the wage bill as he currently earns €8 million-a-year and his current deal runs until the summer of 2020.

Turan could be the first of several departures from Barcelona this winter with the club needing to sell after bringing in Philippe Coutinho for £145 million, per Pete Jenson of MailOnline.

Journalist Rafael Hernandez shows which players could leave and where they might be headed:

However, the first departure looks set to be Turan who will join Basaksehir and be quite a coup for the Super Lig side.

Avci's team are currently top of the league table in Turkey, a point ahead of Galatasaray, and hoping to clinch their first-ever Super Lig title.