Giants Head Coach Rumors: 'All Signs' Point to New York Hiring Matt Patricia

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is preparing for Saturday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Tennessee Titans, but reports indicate he will be on the New York Giants' sideline next season.

On Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported "all signs are pointing to" Patricia as the Giants' next head coach.

Leonard explained it "is not a done deal" the Detroit Lions will hire him "as several reports had claimed coming out of his interviews last weekend" and added "there are indications he prefers the Giants."

The Giants job is open because they fired Ben McAdoo after a 2-10 start.

Patricia would head to New York with extensive experience as an assistant with the Patriots. He was an offensive assistant in 2004, an offensive line coach in 2005, a linebackers coach from 2006 through 2010, a safeties coach in 2011 and has been the defensive coordinator since 2012.

While New England was a mere 29th in the league this season in yards allowed, it was a formidable fifth in scoring defense. Leonard noted the Patriots have finished in the top 10 in scoring defense in 11 of the 12 seasons since Patricia moved to the defensive staff.

There are questions about Eli Manning's future with the Giants since he is 37 years old and was benched for a game this season for the first time since he was a rookie in 2004. However, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall figure to return after season-ending ankle injuries, and rookie tight end Evan Engram impressed in 2017 with 722 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

If Patricia can make those offensive pieces work and bring his defensive expertise to the other side of the ball, he can have New York in the playoffs for just the second time since it won the Super Bowl in the 2011 season.