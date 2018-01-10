Manchester City Transfer News: Kevin De Bruyne Discusses Alexis Sanchez Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he is excited by the prospect of Alexis Sanchez moving to the Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners star has been persistently linked with a move to City after a transfer late in the 2017 summer window failed to materialise. According to David Hytner, Ed Aarons and Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian, City have made a £20 million offer to sign the Chilean in January.

After Pep Guardiola's side beat Bristol City 2-1 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday, De Bruyne offered some interesting insight into what he believes Sanchez would add, per Allan Valente of Sky Sports.

"If a good player comes to us that is better, if he doesn't come we do it with the team we have. We are on a good period already—the whole season," the Belgian said. "Everybody is doing a good job. When he comes he will add something to the team."

The Football Accumulators Twitter account picked up on one part of De Bruyne's quote in particular:

As noted in the Guardian report, while Sanchez is set to play for Arsenal on Wednesday in their own Carabao Cup showdown with Chelsea, there is confidence at City that they will get their man at the end of the campaign or in January.

Guardiola is said to be keen to step up his interest in the forward since Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for around two months with a knee issue.

For Arsenal, the situation is far from desirable, as the club appear poised to not only lose a world-class player, but lose him for a knockdown fee or for nothing. While he's not been at his best this term, Sanchez will still be difficult to replace.

Daniel Harris of the Guardian believes the Gunners should dig their heels in as a result:

With Jesus missing for a few weeks, Guardiola will be desperate to get another forward through the door in support of Sergio Aguero.

Sanchez can do a similar role to Jesus at the point of the attack, where he'll roam, press and link play. Crucially, the Arsenal man is also adept out wide, meaning some of the strain would be taken off the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The prospect of Sanchez slotting into this City side and hitting the ground running is an ominous one for the rest of the Premier League, especially with De Bruyne in support.

As noted by the UEFA Champions League Twitter account, the Belgian has been sensational since arriving at the club:

With no sign of Sanchez renewing his deal at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal have a big decision to make in the January window. After all, their No. 7 could still help them in pursuit of the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League title.

City will surely be keen to get this one over the line, though, and Sanchez may provide the extra boost needed to go far in the Champions League, with the Citizens already on pace for the Premier League title.