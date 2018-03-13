Paul Posluszny Retires from NFL After 11-Year Career with Bills, Jaguars

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Linebacker Paul Posluszny announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday following an 11-year career with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

"With much sadness but no regrets, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands," he wrote on the Jaguars' official website. "I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the NFL. I love the game of football so much, and I know there is truly only one acceptable way to play."

Posluszny, 33, registered 61 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Jaguars in 2017, pairing with Myles Jack and Telvin Smith to give the team a solid linebacker trio. While Posluszny was a two-down linebacker in his last season and a liability in the passing game, his experience was crucial for Jacksonville's stout defense as it led the way to the team's first playoff berth since 2007.

Posluszny found a home in Jacksonville, so it was hardly surprising that he decided to retire once it appeared the Jaguars were going in a different direction at linebacker.

"I don't want to play football for anybody else," he said in early January, per Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. "I want to be a Jaguar forever. That would be a hard decision if Jacksonville says, 'Thanks, but no thanks.' I love the game so much, and I want to keep playing."

"I like it here," he added. "It changes things [to play for another team]. Do I really want to pick my family up and move? Or commute [while his family stays behind]? I don't want it to come to that."

Buffalo selected Posluszny in the second record of the 2007 draft, and he registered 882 tackles, 16 sacks and 15 interceptions in tenures with the Bills (2007-10) and the Jaguars (2011-17). He was also a 2013 Pro Bowl selection.