Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Arturo Vidal and Andy Carroll

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, with the Bundesliga champions potentially considering a sale.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's Euro Leagues Football Show, pundit Julien Laurens said the German team are thinking about moving the Chilean superstar on but not until next summer (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star).

Laurens said:

"I think the player that Bayern want to off-load is Arturo Vidal.

"I think it's an open secret that Bayern think that his attitude, tactical indiscipline and injury problems - although he hasn't missed many games because he's been managed well - are a concern.

"If there was an offer for him then Bayern would be very happy to entertain it - but not now.

"Manager Jupp Heynckes has categorically ruled out letting anyone go in January but in the summer I think they would be happy to listen to any offers."

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/Getty Images

The 30-year-old has made just 11 starts in the Bundesliga this season, and his prominence in German football has declined.

Vidal is yet to chance his hand in the Premier League, and a switch to one of England's biggest club sides would be tempting.

Blues manager Antonio Conte previously purchased Vidal from Bayer Leverkusen in 2009 whilst manager of Juventus.

The pair could now be reunited as the Italian attempts to add more diversity to his midfield options.

Here is Vidal in action:

In other Stamford Bridge news, Conte is considering approaches for either Andy Carroll or Christian Benteke as he attempts to add a striker to his squad in January.

Bruce Archer of the Daily Express reported Conte has refused to rule out a swoop for Carroll, with Michy Batshuayi out of favour as a substitute option. Carroll remains a cult figure at West Ham United, but the chance to move to the Premier League champions could soon be on the table for him.

Per Archer, Conte confirmed he could pounce in January if any of his preferred targets are available:

"As I said before the club knows very well which are the position we can improve.

"I am very happy to work with my players and the commitment of my players.

"If there is a possibility to improve the squad the club knows very well."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The links with Carroll and Benteke remain peculiar ones, with neither striker considered top-four calibre.

Both players could be useful loan editions, but there would be a huge question mark over whether they would contribute more than Batshuayi.

The young Belgian has not made the grade at the Bridge, but at 24, he has physical advantages over the aforementioned targets.

Carroll was once lauded as a future great for England, but injuries destroyed his chances at Liverpool before a move to the capital rebooted his career.

However, the 29-year-old remains a huge risk as a signing and has spent a long period just trying to play football on a regular basis.

A sub role would suit him, but it is unlikely he will want to play fewer minutes now he has battled back to match fitness for the Hammers once more.