Report: QB Jacob Eason Expected to Transfer to Washington from Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jacob Eason is reportedly planning to transfer to the Washington Huskies after falling behind Jake Fromm on the UGA depth chart.

Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported Tuesday that Eason is expected to make the move "barring a last-minute change of heart." He'd possess two years of eligibility after sitting out the 2018 college football season based on NCAA transfer rules.

The 20-year-old Lake Stevens, Washington, native went through an up-and-down freshman campaign with the Bulldogs in 2016. He completed 55.1 percent of his throws for 2,430 yards with 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions across 13 games.

He appeared in just three contests this season as the Bulldogs advanced to the College Football Playoff title game Monday night, losing a heartbreaker to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 26-23 in overtime.

In late December, the sophomore quarterback said he tried not to let the coaching staff's decision to go with Fromm impact his outlook.

"That's football," Eason told reporters. "In life you're going to be hit with obstacles and some are going to be out of your control. Some you can control, but this one was out of my control."

He added: "You could be mad about it, you could sulk about it all season, but I took what happened and did what I could with it. I did what I could to help the team get better and I was there with Jake and with Brice [Ramsey]. I'm the same person in the quarterback room."

Meanwhile, Washington is set to have an opening under center in 2019 after Jake Browning plays his senior campaign next fall. So Eason should have an opportunity to compete for the Huskies' starting job when first eligible.