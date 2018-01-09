Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Lucas Moura, Paulo Dybala

MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

Brazil international Lucas Moura has reportedly agreed to move to Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain, but the two teams are yet to decide on the method of his potential transfer.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Metro) reported the Ligue 1 leaders want £35 million for the winger, but the Red Devils wish to initially take the player on loan. Moura's career has stalled at PSG after five years with the team, and United are desperate to add creative verve to their wide positions.

Goal's Robin Bairner highlighted Nantes' interest in taking the attacker on loan, but PSG have declared Moura and his agent have "an issue" with the deal.

The 25-year-old was one of the most exciting young talents in world football while at Sao Paulo, and PSG beat a number of top European clubs to his signature.

However, the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe has reshaped the Parisians' attack, and Moura has been left out in the cold.

According to Jonathan Johnson on ESPN.co.uk, the Brazilian has a number of options if he wishes to escape the French capital, but United are his overwhelming choice if he's to find a new home.

Moura has just one goal and assist in Ligue 1 this term after making five substitute appearances from the bench.

The forward is no longer considered an elite option, and this could be why United manager Jose Mourinho wishes to take him on loan rather than pay a sizeable transfer fee.

United need a winger, and Moura's ability to dribble and cross the ball would be appreciated at Old Trafford.

Romelu Lukaku has little support from the wings, and he's had to overwork for the chances he has been presented with since moving from Everton in the summer.

The Toffees would provide the No. 9 with plenty of service from wide areas, but Mourinho's squad lacks quality and imagination from wing-back to the wingers.

Here is Moura in action:

In other United news, Mourinho's hopes of landing Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala have increased after PSG admitted they are not interested in the diminutive Argentina international.

Speaking to La Stampa, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi declared his club have no immediate intentions to compete for Dybala's signature (Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News).

Al-Khelaifi said:

"The truth is there are a lot of good players in Serie A, not just Dybala.



"If we are interested in him, we’ll call Juventus.

"[Juventus president Andrea] Agnelli is a good friend but I can tell you that Dybala, at the moment, is not the key to PSG’s future."

Alvise Cagnazzo of The Sun reported United are willing to part with £70 million plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Dybala, and the absence of PSG from any race would help their cause in any move. Juve will only consider doing business when the bidding hits £86 million, knowing the demand for the attacker will be vast if they decide to sell.

The 24-year-old is still not an automatic starter in Turin despite his status, and he has been left on the bench five times in Serie A this term.

However, his statistics remain excellent, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists for the Italian champions.

The future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic will dictate whether United enter the market for a new forward in January or next summer, and with the iconic Swede breaking down with a fresh injury, his time at the Theatre of Dreams appears limited.

United have plenty of attacking support in Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, but they need an effective No. 10 in the squad.

Mkhitaryan has failed to live up to expectations since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund, and Mourinho's patience is running thin as his team fails to kill opponents off with a clinical edge.

Dybala is no longer the new kid on the block in Italian football, and he will be ready to make the leap to the English or Spanish league if a superclub wants his services.