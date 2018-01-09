Juan Carlos Garcia Dies at Age 29 from Leukaemia

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Honduras international and Wigan Athletic left-back Juan Carlos Garcia died overnight from leukaemia. He was 29.

The Latics confirmed the news on their official website on Tuesday in a statement, which noted "his wife and family were close to him" when he died.

Additionally, Wigan relayed comments from club chairman David Sharpe:

"This is such tragic news and we send our deepest condolences as a club to Juan Carlos' family and friends who have had to sit by and watch this sad story unfold over the past few years.



"We have offered what support we can but, despite the best possible treatment at Christie's Hospital, Juan Carlos has tragically not been able to beat this terrible illness. At just 29 years old, he was far too young to be taken and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

Garcia was diagnosed with leukaemia back in early 2015, and he eventually returned to Honduras in late 2017.

He represented his country on 34 occasions and made two appearances at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, in Group E clashes with Ecuador and Switzerland.

Garcia was a youth graduate of Honduran club Marathon, whom he left for Olimpia in 2010.

He joined Wigan on a free transfer in 2013 and made one appearance for the north-west club, against Manchester City in the League Cup, before moving to Tenerife on loan in August 2014.