Kyriq McDonald Carted to Locker Room After Collapsing on Alabama Sideline

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Alabama defensive back Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the sideline near the end of the third quarter during Monday night's CFP National Championship between the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, according to a report from Tom Rinaldi during ESPN's broadcast.

Trainers had surrounded McDonald and applied ice towels to him, per Rinaldi's initial report, though ESPN's cameras later showed McDonald being taken off on a stretcher after regaining consciousness.

Rinaldi added to that report during the broadcast (h/t Jake Rill of SEC Country, via AJC.com):

"It was a serious situation with him surrounded by medical staff. He apparently just collapsed in the bench area of the Crimson Tide. Glad to see his eyes open right now. He was nodding during some of the prompts that the training staff was giving him. Obviously, we'll update you as we go along, but it was good to see him awake and alert and give a little bit of a smile there as he heard the crowd shout at him."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio sideline reporter TJ Rives added that McDonald was sitting up and speaking with the team's doctor as he was taken to the locker room on a cart. According to Mark Schlabach of ESPN.co,, McDonald was being evaluated in the locker room after what a team spokesperson called a "non-athletic medical issue."

McDonald, a freshman, hasn't appeared in any games for the Crimson Tide this season.