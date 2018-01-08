Isaiah Thomas Ejected for Clotheslining Andrew Wiggins in Cavs vs. Timberwolves

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Isaiah Thomas was forced to make an early exit in his third game of the season after picking up a flagrant-2 foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As Bleacher Report captured, the Cavaliers point guard had a hard foul on Andrew Wiggins:

Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic had differing opinions on the play:

The incident took place early in the third quarter with Cleveland trailing 82-52 at the time.

Thomas was struggling before the play, scoring just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-5 from three-point range. He was minus-20 on the floor in 19 minutes of game time.

The guard only recently returned from a hip injury that kept him out for the first few months of the season, making his Cavaliers debut on Jan. 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers. After taking the night off against his former team in the Boston Celtics, he returned for his first start Saturday where he scored 19 points in a win over the Orlando Magic.

While his exit in Monday's game will likely come with question marks, Thomas' ejection was only the fourth of his eight-year career. He now has only five career flagrant fouls, so there likely should be little discussion about whether he is a dirty player after this play.