Arsenal Transfer News: Valencia Reportedly Make £12m Francis Coquelin Bid

Valencia have reportedly lodged a £12 million offer to sign Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin, but West Ham United and Crystal Palace remain interested as the Gunners are "ready to sell" in January.

The Mirror's John Cross reported Los Che have made the offer, and Coquelin is looking to move this month in a bid to secure more regular first-team football.



The recent return to form of Jack Wilshere has intensified the competition for a place in the midfield at the Emirates Stadium, further limiting Coquelin's chances of a starting spot in north London.

Yahoo's Andre Gaffney tweeted earlier on Sunday that Arsenal were merely waiting on the right offer for Coquelin, although there's no word on whether Valencia matched their valuation of the player:

Cross wrote that Coquelin was absent from the Arsenal squad that lost 4-2 at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday in order to keep him from becoming cup-tied in the competition.

Granit Xhaka was brought to the Emirates from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 to fulfil the general role in Arsenal's engine room, although James Benge of the Evening Standard recently noted how he's lacking in the position:

Coquelin, 26, has started just one Premier League game this season and has had to settle for a bit-part role, with Mohamed Elneny preferred in an anchoring role.

According to Cross, the Gunners are only seeking £10 million for their player, so one would think Valencia's bid should be sufficient to force through a swift deal.

Last season was the midfielder's best campaign at the Emirates, when he made a career-best 39 appearances across all competitions.

Coquelin has developed a reputation as a ball-winner during his Arsenal stay but has shown little evolution during his time, as evidenced by the Press Association's Mark Mann-Bryans earlier this season:

The player has three-and-a-half years left to run on his contract, but Arsenal aren't likely to squabble if they have the opportunity to make a good sale on one of their fringe players.

Coquelin would be competing with the likes of Geoffrey Kondogbia and Dani Parejo in the event he moves to the Mestalla and looks to carve out a new career in La Liga.