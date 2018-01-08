PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Javier Pastore and Lucas Moura

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain duo Javier Pastore and Lucas Moura have reportedly both been the subject of recent loan bids, but the Ligue 1 leaders are only open to letting them leave in permanent deals.

According to Jonathan Johnson on ESPN.co.uk, Inter Milan have shown interest in signing Pastore on loan but cannot afford a permanent deal in January, while Moura has been linked with Manchester United, Bordeaux, Nice, Nantes and Real Betis

Johnson added Moura, 25, is only interested in joining the Red Devils, and PSG "will play ball" if the Premier League outfit make a permanent offer.

However, United have not been given much of an illustration of Moura's talents this season to be tempted into spending significant money on the Brazilian and neither have Inter with 28-year-old Pastore.

Moura has played only 72 minutes in Ligue 1 this term—a combination of five appearances from the bench—and is clearly dispensable following the summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Argentinian Pastore has been more involved, starting eight of PSG's 19 league games in 2018-19, but he is far from guaranteed a first-team spot.

PSG are under pressure to raise some funds in the January transfer window as they bid to comply with financial fair play rules following their £200 million summer splurge on Neymar, per Sport (via Hamish Mackay in the Mirror).

It is little surprise then that they are reluctant to allow the likes of Pastore and Moura, who are good enough to command decent transfer fees, to leave only on loan.

Both are contracted to the Paris outfit until the summer of 2019 so there is no danger they will leave for free at the end of the season.

But, as yet, it seems no club is open to stumping up a satisfactory fee for either Moura or Pastore.