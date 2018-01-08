Arsenal Transfer News: Francis Coquelin for Sale in January Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly willing to let Francis Coquelin leave in January amid interest from West Ham United.

According to John Cross of the Mirror, Coquelin is hoping for more game time, and with the Frenchman out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners are open to selling him this month for around £10 million.

West Ham are said to be hoping to recruit a midfielder this winter, while Cross added Crystal Palace as another potential suitor:

The 26-year-old has played just 16 minutes in the Premier League since mid-November. While Coquelin hardly pulled up any trees in 2017, it is perhaps telling he was not given more opportunities to get on the pitch with Granit Xhaka struggling to impress at times.

Football writer James McNicholas has been exasperated with the Swiss international on occasion this season:

Coquelin was also left out of the squad entirely in Sunday's FA Cup defeat against Nottingham Forest, despite manager Arsene Wenger naming a much-changed side and an inexperienced bench, a decision which backfired as the Championship team won 4-2.

As Football.London's Charles Watts noted, his absence was not because of a fitness issue:

With the player appearing to have little future at the club despite having more than three years remaining on his contract, moving on would seem the best option for all parties.

West Ham in particular could use more defensive solidity, as their record of 40 goals conceded is better only than Stoke City's 47, and Coquelin could offer protection in front of their back line.

Football.London's Sam Inkersole believes the midfielder is not a clear upgrade on their current options, though:

When Coquelin has played this season, he's not shown a great deal to convince he would automatically hold down a starting berth for the Irons, but if he can recapture his best form he'd be a useful buy.

If West Ham acquire him this month, they'll hope the move and the prospect of more game time can reinvigorate his career.