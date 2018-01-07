Arsenal Transfer News: AC Milan Reject Offer of Theo Walcott in Fresh Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

AC Milan have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Theo Walcott after Arsenal offered the English winger to the Italian giants.

According to Calciomercato.com, Walcott is eager to secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium in January, as he needs more game time if he is to have a chance of going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal reportedly offered him to Milan, but the Rossoneri turned down the chance to sign him, as they have no plans to bolster their attack in the current transfer window and couldn't afford his £124,000-per-week wages anyway, the report added.

Walcott, 28, has seen his role at Arsenal severely diminished this season after 12 years with the club.

He has played only 50 minutes in the Premier League in 2017-18 in five appearances as a substitute.

Manager Arsene Wenger has started him five times in the UEFA Europa League—and he has netted three goals and provided two assists—but the Frenchman has largely been using Europe's second-tier competition to give his back-ups a run-out.

It is quite clear Walcott can no longer command a first-team spot at Arsenal, and BT Sport's Ian Darke believes he is in need of a move:

Certainly, if he is to have any chance of catching the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup in Russia, he needs to move somewhere he will get more game time.

The Three Lions boss said back in November, in reference to Walcott's Arsenal team-mate Jack Wilshere, that playing consistently at club level was essential to be considered for England, per Tom Doyle in the Evening Standard: "I don't know how you get in an England squad without getting in the Arsenal team."

Since then, Wilshere has earned his place back in the Arsenal starting XI, but Walcott has spent most of the season warming the bench.

A move to Milan could have been a great opportunity for Walcott to impress overseas, but it seems the San Siro outfit are not interested in signing him up.