Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Naby Keita and Ben Woodburn

RONNY HARTMANN/Getty Images

Liverpool are said to be ready to pay extra to bring Naby Keita's move to Anfield forward, while Ben Woodburn's proposed move to Sunderland has reportedly stalled.

The Reds have already agreed a deal to sign Keita from RB Leipzig in the summer but are keen to see him join in January following Philippe Coutinho's departure, per the Mirror's David Anderson.

However, although Keita would be happy to move earlier, Leipzig are unlikely to agree, as they are battling to qualify for the UEFA Champions League again.

Leipzig are fifth in the table but level on points with Borussia Dortmund in third and Bayer Leverkusen in fourth after 17 games played.

Football journalist Chris Williams is pessimistic about the Reds' hopes:

Football writer Leanne Prescott explains how Keita could help Liverpool:

The 22-year-old would bring great strength and presence to the centre of midfield and would also help protect a defence that has been vulnerable all season.

WhoScored.com show just how effective he is in winning possession:

However, unless Liverpool are willing to spend big, it seems unlikely that Leipzig will consider releasing one of their key players early.

Keita would also be ineligible to play in the Reds' Champions League campaign, having already featured in the tournament for the Bundesliga side this season.

Coutinho's departure has also affected Woodburn's future, as manager Jurgen Klopp "has put a block" on a loan move to Sunderland, per Joe Bernstein for MailOnline.

An injury to Mohamed Salah is also a concern for Klopp, and Woodburn will now have to wait to see if he can complete a deal to the Black Cats.

Salah is Liverpool's top scorer this season but picked up an injury in the win over Leicester City at the end of December that ruled him out for two weeks, per Anfield HQ's Ben Webb:

Woodburn is a highly-rated teenager and one of Liverpool's most promising youngsters, but he has struggled for game time this season and has made just one substitute appearance in the Carabao Cup.

A loan to Sunderland looks a good option for the 18-year-old, particularly as Black Cats boss Chris Coleman gave him his first international call-up during his time in charge of the national team.