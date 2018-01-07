Arsenal Transfer News: Fresh Alexis Sanchez Rumours, Cristian Pavon Bid Reported

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly opted to try and sign Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez this month rather than Virgil van Dijk. Meanwhile, the Gunners are said to have a bid ready for Cristian Pavon.

Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Star cited a report from The Sun and wrote that City were "very much in the race" for Van Dijk prior to his £75 million move from Southampton to Liverpool, but Guardiola prioritised a deal for Sanchez.

The Sun also provided quotes from an alleged source at the Etihad Stadium, who said:

“Pep chose between the two of them. It was down to him at the end of the day. There are funds to spend on players this month, but not a stupid amount. The boss wanted a new central defender but there have been some injuries which have forced his hand.”

Goal's Sam Lee recently provided an update on the situation and wrote that those close to Sanchez were "confident the move will go through," with the two clubs said to have been in talks since Friday.

Lee also noted Arsenal are "resigned" to losing Sanchez.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

City's chances of landing £35 million man Sanchez have also been boosted after Steve Stammers reported for the Mirror that Arsenal will let the Chilean leave if they can sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City this month.

That report also included details on City's summer approach to sign Sanchez, which fell apart on transfer deadline day after Arsenal failed to sanction a deal for AS Monaco wide man Thomas Lemar as his replacement.

Asking price looks like one of the biggest obstacles remaining, and though City are looking at a deal valued closer to £25 million, per Lee, they're said to be "optimistic" regarding a deal this month.

Guardiola previously worked with Sanchez at Barcelona and has seemingly looked to further strengthen his attacking lineup rather than offer the likes of injury-troubled Vincent Kompany and John Stones new competition.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The Reds paid Southampton to make Van Dijk the most expensive defender in history, and after a heavy summer of investment, it's understandable City may be forced to be stricter with their funds this winter as a result.

It's no secret Sanchez's current contract is in its final phases, and the player will leave for nothing at the end of this season if Arsenal don't cash in now.

They face the same potential fate with fellow contract rebel Mesut Ozil, and so selling one of the players now is the safest way to guarantee some windfall of cash and time to reinvest.

Guardiola already has an enviable array of the Premier League's best attackers on his books, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane all impressing during the club's rise this season.

Nevertheless, it appears the manager has spotted an opening to bring the two-time Arsenal Player of the Season to the Etihad, ignoring another major transfer opportunity in order to recruit Sanchez.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star reported Arsenal are ready to offer €20 million plus bonuses for the signature of Boca Juniors winger Pavon, who is also understood to be attracting the attention of Juventus and Inter Milan (h/t Calciomercato.com).

According to the report, Pavon is close to being granted an Italian passport, which would simplify obtaining a work permit for Europe, and the potential exit of Sanchez could make Arsenal's offer of first-team chances that much easier.