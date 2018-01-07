Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mesut Ozil and Lucas Moura

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer Arsenal up to £35 million to sign Mesut Ozil in January, and Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura is also said to want a move to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho would rather buy Ozil in the summer, after his contract expires, but the club are concerned they may then face competition from Bayern Munich and PSG, per Steve Bates of the Sunday People.

Manchester United can "easily afford" Ozil's wage demands and will begin talks with Arsenal if the Gunners indicate they will sell their World Cup winner.

Squawka Football show what Ozil can bring to a team:

United have plenty of options at No. 10 with Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard, but none has managed to make the position his own this season.

Lingard has been the star in recent months and has eight goals and two assists in his last 10 outings, but it remains to be seen if he can maintain that form and become a regular under Mourinho.

The United boss worked with Ozil during their time together at Real Madrid and already knows he can bring creativity to a team that has sorely lacked invention at times this season.

The Red Devils are already 15 points behind leaders Manchester City and may just be searching for the extra quality that will help them close the gap on their local rivals.

Meanwhile, Moura wants a move to Old Trafford, but United favour an initial loan deal while PSG will only consider a sale, according to Telefoot (h/t Dan Gibbs at the Sunday Express).

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Red Devils tried to sign the Brazilian in 2013 and offered £35 million but missed out as PSG landed him in a deal worth £45 million.

However, the Brazilian is now very much out of favour at PSG and is yet to make a single start for Unai Emery's side this season.

PSG are also under pressure to sell some of their players in order to raise funds in January to comply with Financial Fair Play restrictions, per Simon Jones for MailOnline.

United are not the only club interested in Moura with Nantes also keen, per Goal's Robin Bairner:

Football writer Liam Canning feels the club need to sign a winger:

Moura enjoyed a strong campaign with PSG last season, but the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler and Neymar means he has little future at the club.

There seems no doubt United would like to bring in a winger either in the winter or next summer, although it remains to be seen if they will go back for Moura, having missed out on him previously.